Paramus Police Bust Burglary Crew

Jerry DeMarco
Paramus police
Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (file photo)

Paramus police interrupted a noontime home break-in and nabbed a burglary crew on Friday.

Initial details were scant.

Four burglars apparently bailed out of two sedans following the Dec. 23 break-in on Haywood Drive, witnesses said.

Various real estate listings value the home near North Farview Avenue, a short distance from Route 17 and the northbound Garden State Parkway, in the area of $1.5 million.

K-9 units were summoned and police reported having two suspects in custody within 20 minutes. A short time later came word of another arrest.

Barely 40 minutes after the initial call, a fourth suspect reportedly was seized.

More information was expected after everything was sorted out.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

