Paramus PD: Man Spit On, Screamed Threats At Jitney Passenger In Bias Route 4 Attack

Authorities are seeking the public's help locating a man wanted in connection with a bias attack involving terroristic threats on a Route 4 jitney bus.

Video footage obtained by Daily Voice shows the 40- to 50-year-old man screaming in the young passenger's face and then spitting on him, threatening to kill him if he stays on the bus.

The suspect was wearing an orange T-shirt, camouflage capri pants, sunglasses and a "NYC Carpenters Union Political Action Team" sweatshirt" when he got on the bus on Broadway in Paterson May 2 around 3:30 p.m., Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

The man stomped on the foot of a passenger getting on the bus at 2218 Broadway in Fair Lawn before moving his seat closer to him and harassing him during the ride up Route 4 eastbound, Ehrenberg said.

"The suspect asked the victim if he was Indian, he then stated that the victim’s family had killed the suspect’s father and that the victim was a terrorist and responsible for the 9-11 attacks," Ehrenberg said.

"The suspect also spit at the victim then brandished a box cutter and made slashing motions at the suspect which struck the victims back pack."

While passing 24 Hour Fitness, the man demanded the driver stop the bus and then told the victim to get off or he'd kill him, the chief said.

The victim got off the bus and called Paramus police. The suspect got off at the next bus stop, River Edge/Hackensack near Main Street on Route 4, according to police.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call Detective Sal Cosentino of the Paramus Police Department at 201-262-3400 ext. 1415 or use our anonymous TIPS app located at www.paramuspolice.org.

