Paramus PD: Knife-Wielding Suspect Nabbed In GSP Robbery After Attempting Same Heist Elsewhere

Same heist, different store.

A 32-year-old woman from Landing accused of robbing a Garden State Plaza clothing store at knifepoint was being held in the Bergen County Jail after trying to do the same at another Paramus store Tuesday, authorities said.

Nicole Travers was taken into custody when police spotted her on a jitney bus after brandishing a butcher knife and attempting to rob the cashier at Mandee on the westbound side of Route 4, Deputy Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti announced.

Police believe she is the same woman who on May 16 brandished a butcher knife and robbed Abercrombie and Fitch at the Garden State Plaza of $900 before hopping on a jitney bus to Paterson.

Paramus police received a phone call from Mandee employees saying a butcher knife-wielding woman was attempting to rob the cashier around 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, Guidetti said.

When the cashier couldn't open the register, the suspect fled and tossed the knife in the parking lot, before boarding the jitney-style bus, police said.

Responding officers spotted the woman, distinguished by her bright blue hair, on the bus headed westbound on Route 4. They stopped the bus near Ikea Drive and arrested Travers without incident, Guidetti said.

Travers was charged with several counts of robbery and unlawful weapon possession.

Travers, formerly of Sparta, was charged with stealing hundreds of dollars from two businesses she worked at while running a bogus charity scam in 2016.

