Paramus Officer Nabs Armed Teen Who Tried To Bolt Traffic Stop

A 17-year-old Newark boy had a loaded gun in his pants -- and wasn't happy to see Paramus police -- during a rush-hour traffic stop, authorities said.

Officer Michael Mordaga stopped a 2019 Acura TLX with “extremely tinted side windows and a heavily tinted windshield” on Paramus Road near the Garden State Parkway shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, April 18, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

None of the three occupants – all 17 – had a driver’s license or knew whom the car belonged to, the chief said.

Mordaga had all three get out of the sedan as Sgt. Keith Bland joined him, he said.

The rear seat passenger tried running and was quickly captured and taken into custody by Mordaga after a brief struggle, Ehrenberg said.

He was carrying a fully-loaded Glock 43x, the chief said (see photo above).

A search of the vehicle turned up magazines for the gun, Ehrenberg said.

The gun-toting teen was sent to the Bergen County Juvenile Detention Center in Teterboro on a delinquency complaint charging him with illegal gun possession and resisting arrest.

The other two were released without complaints, the chief said.

