North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

Paramus Neiman Marcus Among 17 Closing Across U.S.

Valerie Musson
Neiman Marcus in Paramus
Neiman Marcus in Paramus Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Neiman Marcus has announced the closure of 17 stores across the U.S. including one in Paramus.

The luxury department store chain filed for bankruptcy in May, Business Insider reports.

Four locations will be permanently shuttered, as well as 17 off-price Neiman Marcus Last Call locations, the report says.

In addition to the Paramus store at Bergen Town Center, the brand will close locations in New York, Florida, Washington, California, Texas, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland and Nevada.

“As part of our Chapter 11 proceedings, we provided to the court a list of Neiman Marcus stores that we will close," Neiman Marcus Group officials said in the report.

"These store closures will help ensure the continued long-term success of our business and underscores our unrelenting focus on providing unparalleled luxury experiences and engagement." 

The chain was toward the top of the list of major retailers to first file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy following temporary store closures in the midst of the pandemic, the report says.

Click here for more from Business Insider.

