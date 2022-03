No injuries were reported after a Paramus EMS vehicle slammed into a utility pole, strewing wires across the road, while returning to its station.

The 6:15 a.m. crash closed East Midland Avenue between Spring Valley Road and Forest Avenue throughout Tuesday, March 8, while a PSE&G crew continued repairs.

Paramus police were investigating, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

