Paramus Catholic Football Player, 20, Girlfriend Dead In Ohio Crash

A North Jersey native and his girlfriend were killed over the weekend in an Ohio crash, authorities said.

Richard "Pudge" Turner, Jr. 20, and Laiken Nicole Salyers, 23, were heading eastbound on Dairy Lane near the intersection of South Park Drive in a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze, when the driver lost control on an icy roadway, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The car failed to negotiate a curve and slid off the left side of the road and overturned on its top into a creek, becoming partially submerged, police said. The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m., Dec. 27 to the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The oldest of four children, Turner grew up in East Orange, where he attended St. Joseph Elementary School. He played football for the East Orange Wildcats Pop Warner and later, Paramus Catholic (Class of 2019).

As of Tuesday morning, ,ore than $13,500 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Turner's family -- who earlier this year were victims of a fire.

"Richard hit the gridiron in a tunnel vision perspective as he currently maintained a 3.8 GPA as a sophomore at the University of Ohio," says the campaign, launched by Courtney Cavaness.

"There was nothing Richard wouldn't do to better himself no matter if it was on the field or off.

"Richard was an elite example of a student/athlete who was involved in his community and made sure as the oldest that his siblings took on that same mentality to help those around him.

"This family needs their community now more than ever."

Ohio University released a statement following the crash.

"It is with great sadness that we confirm Laiken Salyers, a fourth-year student in Ohio University's College of Health Sciences and Professions and Richard Turner, a second-year student in Ohio University's University College, have passed away as the result of a tragic accident," it says.

"Our hearts go out to their families during a difficult time. The Dean of Students has been in contact with their families, and the University is providing support to students and employees affected by this loss."

