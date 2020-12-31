PalPark PD: Red-Light Runner On Route 46 Found With Loaded Pistol, Pot, Stolen Credit Cards

A driver who ran a red light on Route 46 was carrying a loaded pocket pistol when a Palisades Park police officer stopped him, authorities said.

Luis Almonte, 23, provided false information after Patrolman Salvatore Farnese stopped him on the westbound highway in Ridgefield Park following a brief pursuit shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, they said.

A subsequent search turned up a .25-caliber Phoenix HP 25 with a nine-round magazine loaded with hollow-point bullets, according to a police report.

Almonte remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with unlawful weapons possession, possession of prohibited ammunition, resisting arrest, hindering apprehension and obstruction.

Li said Farnese also found Almonte carrying a small amount of pot and several apparently stolen credit cards, for which he was also charged.

