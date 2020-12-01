PalPark Detectives Charge Local Resident With Masturbating In Public

Palisades Park detectives arrested a borough man after a pedestrian said she found him masturbating on the main drag.

The 35-year-old borough victim came to police headquarters and said she'd seen the man in the act as she walked on Broad Avenue near Washington Place the night of Nov. 9, Capt. Anthony Muccio said.

A sketch artist produced a composite based on her description that detectives used to identify Hugo Lopez, 33, said Muccio, the officer in charge of the department.

Lopez was arrested on Friday and released on a disorderly persons summons, answerable in Municipal Court, charging him with lewdness.

Muccio praised the woman for coming forward and providing a description and his detectives for identifying, finding and charging Lopez.

He also asked that anyone who might have witnessed any similar incidents immediately contact Palisades Park police: (201) 944-0900.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.