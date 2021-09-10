Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hardly Over The Hill: Accused Paterson Dealers In Their 50s, 60s Busted With Younger Slingers
News

PalPark Burglar Cuts His Way Into Gas Station

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Delta station, Grand Avenue, Palisades Park
Delta station, Grand Avenue, Palisades Park Photo Credit: GoogleMaps / INSET: PPPD

A burglar took $500 from a Palisades Park gas station after breaking in overnight, authorities said.

The bandit cut through a glass door to get into the office at the Delta station on Grand Avenue at West Palisade Boulevard shortly after 12:30 a.m. last Sunday, Detective Sgt. Alex Monteleone said.

He snatched proceeds from a cigar box and fled on foot, the sergeant said.

Surveillance video shows the burglar wearing a hat, face mask, blue hoodie, khaki pants and gloves, Monteleone said.

Anyone with information that could help identify him is asked to contact Palisades Park police: (201) 944-0900.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.