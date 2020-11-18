Palisades Park Police Commander Tries Unique Approach To Reducing Vehicle Thefts, Break-Ins

A steady stream of warnings about vehicles being stolen or burglarized in North Jersey still hasn't convinced most potential victims to lock their cars and take their key fobs, so Palisades Park Police Capt. Anthony Muccio is trying a different tack.

Officers participating in Muccio's "Operation Secure Vehicle" are patrolling neighborhoods looking for unlocked vehicles.

When they find one in a driveway, they turn on their body cameras and knock on the door or ring the bell of the home to notify the owner. Then they hand them a flier.

Over three nights this past weekend, borough police notified 87 owners that their vehicles were unlocked, said Muccio, the officer in charge of the department.

"They were very appreciative. We've gotten positive feedback," the captain said.

Officers working "Operation Secure Vehicle" in pairs will return to various neighborhoods this weekend and at least through the end of the month, Muccio said.

The officers will distribute the handouts, printed in English and Korean, to those vehicle owners who answer the door. They'll make a note of those who don't for a follow-up.

By doing so, Muccio said, he aims to reduce the number of victims.

"Under no circumstances are we going into any cars," he emphasized.

WATCH THIS: Three car thieves hop out of a stolen vehicle in Fort Lee, test door handles on three SUVs and snatch the one that was unlocked and had the key fob inside. Courtesy FORT LEE PD

Police everywhere -- not just in Palisades park -- have gone from frustrated to angry that more and more motorists are basically inviting thieves to steal or burglarize their vehicles.

Simply put: Locks make a huge difference.

As the video above shows, car thieves today simply shop, going from vehicle to vehicle testing door handles.

They ordinarily don't need to work more than a single block before finding an available ride. Then you or your neighbor's wheels are gone.

"People obviously need educating," Muccio said. "I'm hoping this works."

