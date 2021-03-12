Palisades Park Day Laborer Charged With Raping Girl, 11

A day laborer from Palisades Park was charged with raping an 11-year-old girl.

Santiago Quiaxan-Castro, a 37-year-old Guatemalan national, was arrested by members of Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella’s Special Victims Unit on Thursday, the prosecutor said.

Borough police had told them that Quiaxan-Castro allegedly “engaged in sexual penetration with a child under the age of 13 while in Palisades Park,” Musella said Friday.

Quiaxan-Castro remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

He’s charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault by contact and child endangerment.

ICE hadn't yet issued a detainer Friday for a possible immigration hearing, records show.

