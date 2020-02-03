Pair Of Winning Lottery Tickets Sold In Newark

A pair of winning lottery tickets were sold in Newark.

A Jersey Cash 5 ticket from Friday's drawing was sold at Norfolk Grocery on Norfolk Street. The winning numbers were 11, 22, 27, 29 and 38 and the XTRA number was 02. That ticket is worth $150,945.

Another Jersey Cash 5 ticket from Saturday's drawing was sold at Popular Super Deli, also in Newark. The winning numbers from that ticket were 07, 16, 21, 37 and 41 and the XTRA number was 02. The ticket is worth $62,894.

