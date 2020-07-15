Pair Of Winning Lottery Tickets Sold In Morris, Passaic Counties

A pair of winning New Jersey Lottery tickets were sold in Morris and Passaic counties.

The tickets from Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn -- winning the $10,000 prize.

The winning numbers were 06, 26, 55, 56, and 64. The Gold Mega Ball was 22, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

Roserne Package Store, 1477 Route 23 South, Butler

Grand Opening Liquors, 1068 High Mountain Road, North Haledon

Those tickets were sold at:

In addition to the third-tier prizes won, 13 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500.

Two of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prizes to $2,000.

