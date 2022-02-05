Pair Of Lucky NJ Lottery Players Split $1.3M Jackpot

Contact Us
Shoppers Express in Caldwell. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A pair of New Jersey Lottery players split the $1,325,988 jackpot from Saturday's, April 30 drawing.

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold. 

Those tickets were sold at:

  • Essex County: Shoppers Express, 155 Roseland Ave., ATT Business Center, Caldwell; and,
  • Somerset County: Shoprite #470 Branchburg, 3166 Route 22, Somerville.

The winning numbers were: 05, 17, 32, 34, and 44 and the XTRA number was: 04

Each ticket is worth $662,994.

