Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Freehold Man Charged With Coughing On Worried Wegmans Worker, Saying He Has Coronavirus
News

Pair Of Jersey City Police Officers In Serious Condition, 42 Out With Coronavirus Symptoms

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop Photo Credit: ABC7

A pair of Jersey City police officers were hospitalized in serious condition after testing positive for coronavirus, and 42 others are out with symptoms, officials said Sunday.

An additional 16 officers were quarantined -- eight medically-advised and another eight who work in close proximity with the first group -- while 28 officers who were out returned to work, Mayor Steven Fulop said.

"There's no question we are seeing an impact on first responders," added the mayor, noting that the police department is fully staffed.

There has been a 25 percent decrease in service, including major incidents, due to a recent social distancing crackdown, Fulop said.

As of Sunday, there were 1,914 total known cases and 20 known fatalities in New Jersey.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.