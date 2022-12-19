Pair Nabbed In Ridgefield Vehicle Burglary

A Ridgefield police officer quickly nabbed one suspect and another was captured soon after following an overnight vehicle break-in, authorities said.

The pair bolted into the Ridgefield Nature Center as Officer Kevin Nebbia pulled up to the burglarized vehicle on Bruce Street near Slocum Avenue shortly before 3 a.m., Lt. Bruno Carbone said.

Nebbita grabbed one of them and the other vanished into the center, Carbone said.

Police from Leonia and Palisades Park and a Bergen County Sheriff's K9 unit helped their Ridgefield colleagues establish a perimeter, the lieutenant said.

They flushed out the second suspect a short time later, he said.

Wellington Nunez, 21, of South Hackensack, and Felix Santana, 20, of Hackensack were charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools and resisting arrest before being released, pending court action, under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law.

