Pair Charged In Cold-Blooded Killing Of Beloved Paterson Camp Counselor

Two days after he was laid to rest, authorities announced the capture of two men accused of participating in the cold-blooded execution of a camp counselor from Paterson who’d worked for the city DPW.

The gunman who authorities believe fired the fatal shots at Nasir Davis, 26, on May 3 has yet to be publicly identified.

They did say on Friday, however, that they’d arrested Anthony Powell, 24, for his alleged role in arranging the hit, and Joseph Shoulars, 22, for allegedly snatching and stashing the murder weapon.

Powell, who was captured on Tuesday, was charged with first-degree murder as a liable accomplice. Shoulars, who’d been picked up five days earlier, was charged with hindering apprehension and weapons offenses.

Both remained held in the Passaic County Jail after a Superior Court judge refused to grant their release.

Nasir S. Davis was born on Sept. 28, 1996 in Paterson. He was graduated from the Norman S. Weir Elementary School and then later from the Passaic County Technical Institute in Wayne.

“Nas” was with the Paterson DPW and also worked as a camp counselor at Montgomery Park every summer.

“He enjoyed playing video games; sometimes waking his family when he was losing,” his obituary says. “He enjoyed working on his artistic abilities, and also tried perfecting his rap career, rapping at Norman S. Weir for different events.”

Davis was part of the Junior Choir and Junior Usher Board at Unity Missionary Church. He attended Monday prayer meetings at Christian Fellowship Center with the late Pastor Patricia Clark and rededicated his life back to Christ during a morning prayer service in 2019, the obituary says.

Davis was also a huge fan of the Boston Celtics and the New York Giants, loved listening to music, telling corny jokes and “just being silly.” He was also a great cook and could be heard humming while he ate, loved ones said.

He was found gravely wounded in a vehicle in the intersection of Fair and Auburn streets shortly after 9 p.m. May 3, authorities said. They didn’t say whose vehicle it was.

Davis was pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center a short time later.

His remains were cremated following a service on Wednesday.

