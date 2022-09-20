Pair Caught Stealing $300,000 In Checks From Bergen County Mailboxes: Police

Two New York City men who were caught stealing $300,000 worth of checks overnight from mailboxes in Upper Saddle River tossed some of them out the window while being pursued by police, authorities said.

Officer Jake Chiavelli pulled up on the pair’s Subaru Crosstrek in response to a 1:30 a.m. call of a mail theft in the northwest part of town near the Rockland County border, Police Capt. Edward Kane said.

It sped off as both occupants “threw articles of mail out the car windows,” he said.

The suspects stopped on East Crescent Avenue in Mahwah, as township and Ramsey police converged on the area along with backups from Upper Saddle River.

Found in the subcompact crossover were “numerous stolen checks and packages from residents in Upper Saddle River,” the captain said.

Some of the checks were tax payments, he said.

Arrested were Jermaine Clarke, 23, and Javier Pichardo, 21, both of the Bronx.

Police charged both with receiving stolen property, attempted theft and obstruction and released them pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

