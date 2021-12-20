Pagans Shoot At Hells Angel On NJ Turnpike After Baseball Bat Bar Brawl, Feds Charge

Two high-ranking members of the Pagans who were beaten with baseball bats in a barroom brawl sought revenge by shooting at one of the Hells Angels on the New Jersey Turnpike, federal authorities charged.

Larry "Savage" Ortiz, 31, of Elizabeth, and Junius "Jayo" Aquino, aka 38, of Vauxhall, were in a Verona bar when they were attacked on Oct. 21, 2020, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger said.

A week later, the pair shot at an associate of the rival biker gang "in retaliation for the Verona assault," an indictment returned by a grand jury in Newark charges.

The indictment returned against both men is part of a multi-agency investigation into the outlaw Pagan’s Motorcycle Club, which Sellinger said is known for drug and weapons trafficking and various violent crimes.

Investigators tapped phones, went undercover and conducted several warranted searches while investigating members of the group, which has "multiple active chapters" in New Jersey, the U.S. attorney said.

All told, they seized 10 guns and more than a pound of meth, he said.

Ortiz was the president of the Pagans Jersey City membership chapter at the time, Sellinger said, adding that a warranted search of his home turned up a loaded gun and 10½ ounces of meth.

Aquino, meanwhile, was the vice president of the Elizabeth membership chapter, the U.S. attorney said. A search of his home turned up, among other items, multiple .40-caliber rounds of ammo and nearly two ounces of cocaine, he said.

The indictment charges Ortiz with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm during a crug crime and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it.

Aquino is charged in the indictment with possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of cocaine with the intention to sell it, Sellinger said.

Both are charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Sellinger credited members of the joint task force with making the case -- including special agents of the DEA and ATF offices in Newark, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office and New Jersey State Police. He also thanked Elizabeth police for their assistance.

Handling the case for the government are Assistant U.S. Attorneys Robert Frazer, R. Joseph Gribko and Samantha C. Fasanello of his Newark office.

