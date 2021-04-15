PA Woman Hospitalized In NJ With Rare J&J Vaccine Related Blood Clot

One of the six women who developed clots as a result of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is a Pennsylvania woman.

The vaccine's use was temporarily halted nationwide after six women between the ages of 18 and 48 experienced blood clots.

The New Jersey Health Department confirms that the woman they treated for the rare vaccine side effect is a resident of Pennsylvania who was hospitalized in New Jersey.

The woman’s name will not be made public, but details about her have, she is 26, from an area bordering New Jersey and is gym instructor, according to a statement from the pharmaceutical company to the federal advisory committee on Wednesday, says ABC6.

The woman is also described as “overweight, but active.”

She spent a week to 10 days in the hospital before being discharged with a prescription for anticoagulant medication, Dr. Aran Maree, the chief medical officer for the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, told the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Her case was one of three who experienced serious adverse events, according to a statement from the company to the committee on Wednesday.

The woman's initial symptom was a severe headache, which began about one week after she received the shot, according to Bergen Record.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been administered to over 260,000 Pennsylvanians, the majority of whom are teachers and school administrators.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.