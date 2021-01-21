Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
PA Residents Who Use Tax Prep Companies Could See Delayed Stimulus Checks

Nicole Acosta
Pennsylvania residents who use tax preparation companies to file taxes might have to wait a little longer for their stimulus checks, state officials said.

Tax preparation companies, like H&R Block and Intuit, use temporary bank accounts when they assist with filing tax returns, Attorney General Josh Shapiro explained.

Unfortunately, the IRS used that information to issue stimulus checks, and therefore, some of the checks have been held up.

"If you’re eligible for a stimulus check and haven’t received one, you can call the IRS or visit their website to file a complaint," Shapiro said.

Pennsylvania residents who are affected by this issue and have not yet received their stimulus checks should expect to receive them after February 1, when the IRS issues a second round of payments through mailed checks, according to Shapiro.

Those who qualify and have not yet received their stimulus funds, can contact the IRS at 1-800-919-9835 or go to www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.

