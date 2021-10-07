Pa Mom Of Teen Killed By Ex Sheds Light On Daughter's Toxic Relationship

The mother of a Montgomery County teen killed by her ex-boyfriend is speaking out for the first time-- a week after the boy was sentenced to life in prison for the murder.

Morgan McCaffrey's mom, Kathy McCaffery, is shedding light on her daughter's toxic relationship with Gilbert Newton III, in an interview with CBS News.

Her daughter was very private about the relationship and she only learned about the majority of the abuse after her death.

“I was noticing a lot of breaking up, getting back, breaking up, getting back,” McCaffery told CBS.

During the year-long relationship, her daughter would tell her friends about insulting text messages, threats and physical abuse.

Newton, 19, and McCaffrey, 18, had been broken up for about a month when he stabbed her to death 30 times on July 27, 2020, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Morgan McCaffrey was a class of 2020 graduate of Nazareth Academy High School who was excited to continue her education at Manor College.

Her friends described her as strong, courageous, independent, and loving, as stated on a GoFundMe campaign launched to help the family.

"She would light up any room she walked into and had the most beautiful personality. She was always taking care of everyone and spreading her love," Isabella Kalai and Deneen McCaffery wrote on the GoFundMe.

The campaign is still active and has raised $74,188 of a $50,000 goal.

Once expenses were paid by the family they decided to honor her by starting a foundation.

"Our mission is to educate teens on warning signs of a toxic relationship. We will hold retreats as well as bring professionals to our teen community to help raise this awareness. Our foundation will provide resources and assistance to teens and families struggling with this and the fears that may cause silence. There will also be a scholarship in Morgan’s name," according to the family.

You can read CBS News's full interview with Kathy McCaffrey here.

