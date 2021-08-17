PA Men Charged With Drug Offenses In Ridgefield Park

An illegally parked car with bogus license plates led Ridgefield Park police to 100 THC cartridges and the arrests of two Pennsylvania men, authorities said.

Officer Corey Buljeta spotted the BMW coupe with multiple equipment violations headed north on Teaneck Road, Lt. Arthur W. Jensen said.

He found it parked “unoccupied and blocking a driveway with its hazard lights activated” a few blocks away, Jensen said.

Inside the officer spotted a scale and a large box on the back seat in plain view, along with a bag of what looked like pot on the ground next to the passenger door, he said.

Officers Brian Lyons and Kenneth Van Saders helped search the area and eventually found the driver, Javier Giraldo, 20, and passenger, Kevin Ryan Montalvo, 19, both of East Stroudsburg, PA.

Police charged both with drug offenses after finding the THC cartridges, the lieutenant said. They were released pending court hearings.

