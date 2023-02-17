PA Man Sentenced For Strangling South Jersey Woman

A 42-year-old man from Pennsylvania has been sentenced to 55 years in New Jersey State Prison for strangling a woman whose naked body was found on the side of the road in 2014, authorities said.

Timothy Wright, 42, of Chambersburg, PA, was sentenced Friday, Feb 17 in the murder of 25-year-old Joyce Vanderhoff, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Vanderhoff's naked body was dumped on the side of a Hamilton Township road in February 2014.

A jury previously convicted Wright for first-degree murder after a two-and-a-half-week- trial that commenced this past October. Wright was charged with strangling Vanderhoff on Feb. 13, 2014.

Wright was arrested in 2019 in Pennsylvania and extradited to New Jersey.

According to Vanderhoff's obituary, she worked as a department manager for Walmart i Mays Landing after graduating from Egg Harbor Township High School in 2006.

"Joyce was a talented artist at heart and produced many beautiful and exotic renderings," her obituary reads. "She enjoyed bowling, snowboarding, camping out and kayaking with friends and family and playing with her little kitten, Mustachio."

