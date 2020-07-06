PA Man Killed By Train That Left Jersey City

A man was fatally struck by a Norfolk Southern Railway train in Easton, PA Sunday night, company officials said.

The westbound train departed from Jersey City and struck the man on the tracks for unknown reasons around 8:55 p.m., a company spokesperson said.

The incident occurred near N. Smith Avenue and S. Delaware Drive, as the train was en route to Chicago.

The man's age and name were not released.

The incident is being investigated by Norfolk Southern with cooperation from local authorities.

