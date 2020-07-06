Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Feds: Crew In NJ, NY, Michigan Conned Banks, Merchant Processors Out Of $3.5 Million
News

PA Man Killed By Train That Left Jersey City

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
The tracks at Canal and Centre streets in Easton.
The tracks at Canal and Centre streets in Easton. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man was fatally struck by a Norfolk Southern Railway train in Easton, PA Sunday night, company officials said.

The westbound train departed from Jersey City and struck the man on the tracks for unknown reasons around 8:55 p.m., a company spokesperson said.

The incident occurred near N. Smith Avenue and S. Delaware Drive, as the train was en route to Chicago.

The man's age and name were not released. 

The incident is being investigated by Norfolk Southern with cooperation from local authorities.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.