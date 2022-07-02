PA Dad, NY EMT Both Killed In Wrong-Way Palisades Parkway Crash

Profound grief replaced shock as word spread that a Pennsylvania man had been killed in a head-on crash in New York State this past weekend.

Brendan Seabrook, who'd just turned 27 and had a young daughter in grade school, was driving north on the Palisades Interstate Parkway about 10 miles north of New Jersey, authorities said, when an oncoming SUV slammed into his 2016 Toyota Avalon at 2:40 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 6.

Seabrook, who was a member of Local 60 of the Laborers' International Union of North America and recently lived in Monroe, NY, was extricated by Nanuet firefighters and taken to Montefiore Nyack Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The other driver, Aristan Garandeau, 22, of Croton-on-Hudson, NY, was pronounced dead at the scene. Garandeau began his EMS career with Cortlandt Ambulance. He then achieved his EMT-Basic and was hired by Ossining Ambulance. He was also considered "part of the family" of the Peekskill Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

New York State Police were trying to determine how Garandeau ended up on the wrong side of the parkway, which is elevated above a wooded median at and near the accident scene.

Meanwhile, Seabrook's sister launched a GoFundMe campaign that she hoped would give her brother "an amazing last going away with friends and loved ones."

His death was "the worst news imaginable," Brea Seabrook wrote. "I lost my brother, my heart, and my best friend all in one. I don’t have many words to express at the moment but you guys all know what he meant to me.

"I know my brother made a lasting impact on a lot of people and he had made a huge impact on me! Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers. To my brother, I love you and you are already missed deeply RIP, you’re with your favorite lady now…. Grammy."

DONATE: In Honor Of Your Memory: Brendan Seabrook

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.