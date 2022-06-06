PA Boater Has Close Encounter With Great White Shark In NJ (VIDEO)

A great white shark was spotted off the coast of Sea Isle City, and a boater caught it all on video.

Jim Piazza of Media, Pennsylvania, posted the footage to Facebook.

"Look at this monster. Get, get, get away,'' Piazza says on the video to his son, Jayden, who was near the edge of the 23-foot boat. "He was a big shark."

Piazza was fishing for about four hours six miles out with his 15-year-old son, his son's friend, and a cousin, Joey. They were less than a mile from shore when they spotted the shark at about noon on Saturday, June 4.

"I almost hit the shark," Piazza told Daily Voice. "It was more than half the size of the boat."

"I've been coming to Sea Isle since I was eight and I've never seen a great white up close like that. I couldn't believe my eyes."

