Oxy Dealer From North Bergen Nabbed By SWAT Team In Cliffside Park, Prosecutor Says

A builder from North Bergen was busted slinging oxycodone in Cliffside Park, authorities said.

Members of a Bergen County Regional SWAT team seized Christopher Novembre, 44, as he sat in his vehicle on Thursday, Sept. 8, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

He'd previously sold the drug to an undercover detective in East Rutherford and was carrying more for sale when they nabbed him, the prosecutor said.

Novembere, who lives at the end of dead-ended Newkirk Avenue off 91st Street, was released on a summons to appear in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on drug charges.

Musella thanked East Rutherford and Cliffside Park police and the SWAT team.

