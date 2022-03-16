Owner Of NJ Sports Rehab Center Charged With Unlicensed Practice

The founder and CEO of a sports rehab and medical center in Edgewater was charged with practicing physical therapy without a license, authorities said.

Kim Pozharsky, 48, of North Bergen has never been licensed to practice physical therapy in the state of New Jersey, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The New Jersey State Board of Physical Therapy Examiners also barred Pozharsky from “holding himself out to the public as a physical therapist or participating in any aspect of the care and treatment of patients” in a prior disciplinary action, the prosecutor said.

Investigating a reliable tip, detectives from his Financial Crimes Unit found that Pozharsky had treated patients at Personal Care Professionals – also known as First Step Solutions, Inc. and Kinu, Inc. -- formerly located in Mariner’s Plaza at 935 River Road, Musella said.

Personal Care Professionals on its website claims an affiliation with Dr. James Andrews, the renowned orthopedic surgeon who has operated on countless high-profile athletes.

Pozharsky was charged with three counts of unlicensed practice of physical therapy and released pending a hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Musella thanked the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs’ Board of Physical Therapy Examiners for its assistance with the case.

