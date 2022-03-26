Owner Of Iconic Bergen Pizzeria Harassed By Twin Brothers, Police Charge

Twin brothers from Leonia have been charged with harassing the owner of a renowned Cliffside Park pizzeria, authorities said.

Borough detectives obtained arrest warrants after viewing surveillance video that shows Dylan M D'Angelo pushing the victim and then going into his car and taking the keys in the parking area behind Vincent's, Deputy Police Chief Vincent Capano said.

D'Angelo then fled the pizzeria at Anderson and Greenmount Avenues with his brother, Max, Capano said.

Police were looking for Dylan D'Angelo, the deputy chief said. An arrest warrant entered into the National Crime Information Center database charges him with burglary, theft and harassment, he said.

Anyone who sees or knows where to find him is asked to contact Cliffside Park police: (201) 945-3600.

Max D'Angelo, meanwhile, was mailed a summons charging him with harassment, Capano said.

Vincents was once voted best of 118 pizzerias in North Jersey in 59 Bergen and Passaic county towns following a Bergen Record taste test.

