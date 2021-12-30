Owner Of Historic Hoboken Bar Busted For Child Porn At His Bergen Home

An owner of one of Hoboken’s oldest bars was charged with trafficking child porn following a raid at his Bergen County home, authorities said.

John M. Tucceri, 62, was arrested by members of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit who searched his Fairview home earlier this month, county Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Tucceri – whose family has owned and operated the 8th Street Tavern on Washington Street for 50 years -- “used the Internet to view, download, possess and distribute files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent children,” Musella said.

Detectives charged Tucceri with possessing and distributing the images, then sent him to the Bergen County Jail. A Superior Court judge in Hackensack released him hours later, with conditions, pending further court action, records show.

Musella thanked Fairview police for their assistance – as well as the Lyndhurst Police Department and Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, which both participate in his Cyber Crimes Task Force.

