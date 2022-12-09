Owner Of Bergen Spray Tanning Business Receives $760,000 Settlement In Rear-End Crash

UPDATE: The owner of a popular Bergen County spray-tanning business has reportedly received a $760,000 settlement stemming from a chain-reaction crash.

Mary Kathlynne Flanders, 47, was stopped in traffic on Kinderkamack Road in Oradell on April 29, 2017 when her vehicle was struck from behind, the New Jersey Law Journal reported.

The impact knocked her vehicle into the one in front of her, the report says.

"Kat" Flanders -- the founder and CEO of The Bronzing Affair in Old Tappan -- complained of headaches, neck pain and lower back pain after hitting her head, according to the Law Journal.

She suffered four herniated discs and nerve damage, the story says.

Spinal injections didn't work, forcing Flanders into surgery, it says.

Meanwhile, her spray tanning business suffered, attorney Kate Carballo told the Law Journal.

Out-of-pocket medical bills had already reached $200,000 when a lawsuit was filed in Superior Court in Hackensack against the other driver, Yasmin Trimble of Emerson.

The suit was settled for $760,000, the report says.

