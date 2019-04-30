Overturned Tractor Trailer Spills Garbage Across Route 80 Entrance Ramp In Parsippany

Traffic was backed up along Route 80 in Parsippany Tuesday evening after a tractor trailer toppled over, spilling garbage across the entrance ramp from Route 287.

Delays of 15-20 minutes were reported by 511nj.org as of 5:30 p.m.

The truck overturned around 4 p.m. at exit 41, state police said. The ramp and two right lanes of Route 80 westbound were closed following the crash, 511nj.org reports.

State police urged commuters to seek alternate routes.

Drivers reported delays as far as Morristown.

