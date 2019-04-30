Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hackensack PD: Wanted Offender, 17, Struck By Hit-Run SUV
News

Overturned Tractor Trailer Spills Garbage Across Route 80 Entrance Ramp In Parsippany

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
A tractor trailer spilled garbage across the entrance ramp from Route 287 onto Route 80 Tuesday afternoon in Parsippany.
A tractor trailer spilled garbage across the entrance ramp from Route 287 onto Route 80 Tuesday afternoon in Parsippany. Photo Credit: Sheri Marshall-Nicosia

Traffic was backed up along Route 80 in Parsippany Tuesday evening after a tractor trailer toppled over, spilling garbage across the entrance ramp from Route 287.

Delays of 15-20 minutes were reported by 511nj.org as of 5:30 p.m.

The truck overturned around 4 p.m. at exit 41, state police said. The ramp and two right lanes of Route 80 westbound were closed following the crash, 511nj.org reports.

State police urged commuters to seek alternate routes.

Drivers reported delays as far as Morristown.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.