Overnight Tractor-Trailer Crash Ties Up Route 17

A tractor-trailer driver was hospitalized following an overnight crash on Route 17, authorities said.

Traffic was initially limited to one lane in each direction after the northbound rig hit the center median around 2 a.m. near the Valero gas station, leaving the tractor on one side of the divider and the trailer on the other.

The driver, 47, was taken to The Valley Hospital with a back injury, Upper Saddle River Detective Lt. Edward Kane said.

Ramsey Auto removed the rig and the scene was cleared in about an hour, the lieutenant said.

Members of the New Jersey departments of environmental protection and transportation responded along with Upper Saddle River police, firefighters and the USR Volunteer Ambulance Corps, he said.

Police were investigating the cause of the crash, Kane said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.