Overnight Paramus House Fire Off Route 17 Doused

Firefighters doused a smoky Paramus house blaze before dawn Thursday.

Fire was reported on the second floor and then the basement of the East Ridgewood Avenue home, at the end of the ramp off northbound Route 17, shortly before 2 a.m.

Flames spread to the cockloft and a floor collapsed as firefighters hit the blaze above and below, responders said.

They had the fire knocked down in under an hour.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

1 East Ridgewood Avenue, Paramus Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.