Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

News

Overnight Fire Severely Damages Norwood Home

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
100 Broadway, Norwood
100 Broadway, Norwood Photo Credit: Closter FD

Flames blew through the roof of a Norwood home near the Rockland County border.

Firefighters battled extreme cold and slippery conditions to douse the upper-floor bedroom blaze, which broke out on Broadway just off Piermont Road around 2 a.m. Sunday.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

Mutual aid responders either at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Closter, Demarest, Northvale and Old Tappan.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.