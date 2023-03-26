Overnight Fire In Fair Lawn Serves As Reminder About Chimney Safety

A pre-dawn chimney fire doused by Fair Lawn's bravest serves as a critical public safety reminder.

Fire from a chimney extended into the walls on the first floor of the Saddle River Road home shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, March 26, Fire Chief Jake Mamo said.

Mamo, who transmitted a general alarm, said firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze and opened the walls to check for any extension. No injuries were reported.

The Fair Lawn Rescue Squad, Volunteer Ambulance Corps and Police Department all assisted, the chief said. Mutual aid for coverage was provided by Elmwood Park and Saddle Brook firefighters, he said.

It turns out this is the time of year to check out and clean you chimney.

This avoids the build-up of creosote, a byproduct of burning wood that could cause a house fire, says Doug Lee of American Chimney Service.

Furnace chimneys should definitely be checked annually, Lee said.

“Some homes don’t have a fireplace,” he said. “But every home has a chimney to house the furnace flue gasses and vent the toxic gasses out of the home. It’s like the exhaust in a car.”

As for fireplaces, Lee said, "people tend to think because it’s a brick/masonry structure that it doesn’t have any issues until an issue shows up -- but by then it could be too late to do minor repairs."

“The age of a fireplace is very relevant to how safe they are to use,” Lee said. “Most have an average life expectancy of 30 to 40 years. "Water, acids, carbons, high temperatures all cause erosion and decay. Eventually, that breaks down the internal integrity of any chimney.

“Chimney fires are real, so don't think it can’t happen to you," he said. "Be sure to have yours inspected, cleaned and/or repaired as needed.”

ALSO SEE: Now's The Time To Make Sure Your Fireplace, Furnace Chimney Are Safe, Expert Says

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.