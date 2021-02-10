Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Breaking News: Massive Route 287 Tanker Truck Explosion Kills Driver, NJSP Confirms
News

Overnight Crash Closes Route 17

Jerry DeMarco
Northbound Route 17 before the East Crescent Avenue overpass in Ramsey.
Northbound Route 17 before the East Crescent Avenue overpass in Ramsey. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A stretch of northbound Route 17 in Ramsey was temporarily closed before dawn Saturday after an SUV split a utility pole, downing wires alongside the highway.

It was initially unclear how many occupants were in the Ford Escape that crashed at the highway entrance off the East Crescent Avenue overpass around 3:45 a.m. 

Injuries were reported but not immediately described.

Crashes involving utility poles on Route 17 between Waldwick and the New York State line have been common.

Saturday's came a few hours before a massive explosion further up the road on Route 287.

SEE: Massive Route 287 Tanker Truck Explosion Kills Driver, NJSP Confirms

