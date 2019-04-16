Outerbridge Crossing Rolling Out Cashless Tolls April 24

The Outerbridge Crossing connecting Staten Island to Perth Amboy will introduce cashless tolls beginning April 24, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced Tuesday.

The new tolls will allow those with EZ Pass accounts to pay tolls without stopping their vehicles. Automatic cameras will take photos of license plates for vehicles not registered with EZ Pass and a bill will be sent to the motorist's home.

In 2017, the Bayonne Bridge became the first Port Authority crossing to employ cashless tolls.

“Cashless tolling has become the new national standard for toll collection and customer convenience, and we have worked diligently to transition our crossings to this new system,” said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton. “This activation will speed the trip for the traveling public and also will have environmental benefits by eliminating idling vehicles queued up to pay the toll.”

The eastbound lanes of the bridge will be closed April 22 and 23 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. to complete the installation of the new tolling system. Drivers traveling east on the Outerbridge during those times will be redirected to the Goethals or Bayonne bridges.

