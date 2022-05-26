Out-Of-State Passenger Not Wearing Seatbelt On Route 17 Found With Loaded Gun: Rochelle Park PD

A passenger not wearing a seatbelt acted suspiciously enough for a Rochelle Park police officer to begin asking questions -- and find a gun loaded with hollow-point bullets, authorities said.

Hugh Warner, 29, of Daytona Beach, FL was in a Nissan Altima stopped by Officer Chris Kiszka on southbound Route 17.

Backup officers arrived Kiszka found a 9mm Taurus handgun in the glove box, said Lt. James D. DePreta, who was one of them.

Warner was charged with illegal possession of the gun, a high-capacity magazine and the hollow-point rounds. He was sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained Thursday, awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Detectives Brian Cobb and Brian Gallina assisted along with DePreta.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.