Out-Of-State Passenger Charged With Loaded Gun, Hollow-Point Ammo In Paramus Route 17 Stop

A North Carolina passenger was arrested on illegal gun and ammo possession charges following a Route 17 traffic stop in Paramus.

Officer Vincent Labarbiera stopped the driver of a 2005 Honda Accord with overly tinted windows for making an unsafe lane change on the southbound highway near Midland Avenue earlier this month, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

Officers Clario Sampson and Don Liu assisted, the chief said.

Passenger Robert Collins, 53, of Ayden, NC admitted having a loaded weapon under the seat, Ehrenberg said.

Police recovered the compact .380-caliber Ruger Crimson Trace, along with a magazine of hollow-nosed bullets, he said.

Collins was released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack after being processed at headquarters, Ehrenberg said. The driver was released without charges, he said.

