Out-Of-State Man In Passing Car Shot In Paterson, 19-Year-Old Charged

An Illinois man in a passing car was wounded when gunmen opened fire on a Paterson street, authorities said.

Police who converged on the area took 19-year-old Casmir Smith into custody shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday and charged him with aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

He remained held Sunday in the Passaic County Jail.

The 50-year-old victim from Oak Forest, IL was in a car on Presidential Boulevard approaching West Broadway when “multiple actors began shooting at unknown persons, with one of the bullets piercing the victim’s windshield and striking him,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release.

He was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center for treatment. Authorities withheld his identity.

Police, meanwhile, nabbed Smith a short time earlier in the area of Broadway and Church Street.

