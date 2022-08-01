Out-Of-State Gas Station Owner Nabbed In Bergen With $175,000 In Suspicious Cash: Prosecutor

The owner of a gas station in Virginia was busted with more than $175,000 of suspicious cash after narcotics detectives from the Bergen County prosecutor's office stopped him, authorities said.

Sumit Balmukund Pandya, 50, of Richmond was charged with money laundering and sent to the Bergen County Jail following the traffic stop in Ridgefield Park.

A judge ordered him released, with conditions, less than 24 hours later, records show.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said his investigators zeroed in on Pandya, who was “transporting bulk U.S. currency through Bergen County” in a Honda minivan, leading to the traffic stop.

