Out-Of-State Duo Jailed After Mahwah PD Traffic Stop Produces Loaded Gun, Magazines, More

An out-of-state father and son were jailed after a Mahwah police officer found a loaded gun and a trio of illegal magazines during a traffic stop.

Anthony S. Burdette, 53, and Zachary L. Burdette, 21, of Anderson, SC, remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Tuesday, Oct. 4, four days after their arrests, records show.

Officer Joseph Simeone spotted one of the magazines and ammunition in plain view during last Friday's stop, according to documents on file in Superior Court in Hackensack.

The Burdettes told him they had a loaded gun in the glove compartment, records show.

Backups arrived and a loaded 9mm Glock GEN 5 handgun with a 17-round magazine of hollow-nose bullets was seized, the officer's report says.

Two additional mags were located -- one with 15 hollow-nose bullets, the other with nine ballhead bullets, Simeone added.

Both men were charged with possessing a handgun without a permit, along with three counts related to the magazines and one for the hollow-nose bullets, records show.

