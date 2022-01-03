Contact Us
Out-Of-State Driver Stopped On Route 17 For Bogus Plates, Tinted Windows Was Armed: Paramus PD

Jerry DeMarco
Milton Durell Watts
Milton Durell Watts Photo Credit: PARAMUS PD

Tinted windows, bogus plates, no registration or insurance -- one of the only things that could've made a Paramus police traffic stop worse for an out-of-state driver was having drugs or a gun in the car.

Turns out he had both, they said.

Officer Cesar Hurtado was on patrol on westbound Route 4 shortly before 1:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, when he spotted the 2004 Toyota Camry with "extremely blacked out" windows, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

A quick computer check showed the license plates belonging to a Chevy Impala, Ehrenberg said.

Backed up by Officer Matthew Orefice, Hurtado stopped the sedan on southbound Route 17.

The driver, Milton Watts, 38, of Bessemer, Alabama, was unable to produce a registration or insurance card for the vehicle, the chief said.

Hurtado spotted a handgun holster on the front driver side floor, prompting a search that turned up a loaded 9mm Glock 19 under the seat, as well as a large-capacity magazine, Ehrenberg said. Police also found a stolen credit card and a small amount of meth, he said.

Watts -- who had a previous felony conviction -- remained held Tuesday, March 1, in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court, records show.

He's charged with illegal weapons, ammo and drug offenses.

