Out-Of-State Driver Busted With $3M Worth Of Cocaine At Motel Off Route 46, Authorities Charge

Jerry DeMarco
Juan Carlos Nunez-Perez
Juan Carlos Nunez-Perez Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF / INSET: Googlemaps

An out-of-state driver was caught transporting 132 pounds of cocaine at a motel off Route 46, Bergen County authorities said.

Juan Carlos Nunez-Perez, 27, of Bozeman, Montana had the 60 kilos of coke – worth an estimated $3 million on the street – in his vehicle at the Capri Inn on Valley Road off Bergen Turnpike, they said.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said detectives with his Narcotics Task Force found the drugs during a warranted search on Tuesday.

They were assisted by the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (Newark), Little Ferry police and the Bergen County Regional SWAT Team, the prosecutor said.

Nunez-Perez remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

He’s charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine.

