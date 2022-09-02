Out-Of-State Couple Busted In Leonia With Seven Pounds Of Pot, $11,000 Cash

An out-of-state couple was toting more than seven pounds of pot and $11,000 in suspected proceeds in their sedan when the driver ran a red light at a busy Leonia intersection, authorities said.

Sgt. Ray Forsdahl stopped the 2014 Chevrolet Malibu after the violation at the intersection of Broad Avenue and Fort Lee Road around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Leonia Police Chief Scott Tamagny said.

Forsdahl saw the plot in plain view and requested a Bergen County sheriff’s K-9 unit. They were joined at the scene by Leonia Police Capt. Christopher Garris and Officers Debbie Maldonado and Young Cho, the chief said.

They arrested the driver, Michael T. Means, 34,and passenger, Chanel Montgomery, 32, both unemployed, from Miami on drug and paraphernalia charges. Both then were released pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Detective Sgt. Michael Jennings and Detective Erik Goodell assisted.

Tamagny thanked the sheriff’s office for its assistance.

