Out-Of-Control SUV Crosses Palisades Parkway Median, Slams Head-On Into Uber Carrying Diabetic

Responders feared the worst after an out-of-control SUV crossed the grass median of the Palisades Interstate Parkway and slammed head-on into an Uber headed in the opposite direction.

What's more, the Uber passenger was suffering a medical episode and was going in and out of consciousness when officers arrived an instant later, PIP police said.

A 37-year-old Suffern man who was driving the 2021 Honda Passport told police he was headed south in Englewood Cliffs when he tried to avoid hitting another vehicle and lost control of the SUV, Lt. Raymond Walter said.

The Passport barreled across the median and slammed head-on into a 2010 Toyota Prius on the other side, the lieutenant said.

The 24-year-old Prius Uber driver from Keasby, NJ, told responding officers that his passenger had a medical episode moments before the crash, Walter said.

The diabetic passenger, 29, from Pearl River, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition, the lieutenant said.

The drivers were fine, he added.

The parkway was closed indefinitely while the wreckage was cleared and police began investigating.

