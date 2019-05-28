Contact Us
Organs Of West Milford Club Motorcyclist Killed In Crash Will Help 50 Other People Live

Cecilia Levine
John Wallace of Long Valley.
John Wallace of Long Valley. Photo Credit: John Wallace Facebook

John Michael Wallace of the North Crew Motorcycle Club in West Milford died due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash on May 24, his obituary says. He was 25 years old.

Byram police did not identify Wallace as the victim after responding to a Waterloo Road accident around 8:50 p.m., where a 1999 Harley Davidson had struck the back of a 2012 Subaru.

Police said the 25-year-old Long Valley motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Even in death John will be helping at least fifty people due to his giving nature and through his wish to be an organ and tissue donor," his obituary says.

A high school varsity wrestler, Wallace of Long Valley loved working out, fishing, hunting, being outdoors and riding his Harley.

Wallace, formerly of Randolph and Newton, was a third-year lineman apprentice for JCP&L at the time of his death.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a 7:30 p.m. funeral at the William J. Leber Funeral Home in Chester on Wednesday, May 29. Burial will be private.

